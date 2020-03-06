Women university celebrates International Women Day

Women University (WU) in collaboration with District Population Welfare Centre and Violence Against Women Centre here on Friday organized a seminar on "International Women's Day

The guests of honour were Ms. Sabeen Gul , Qamar -ul Zaman Qaisrani (ADC) and Mazher.

The seminar was attended by Dr Asmat Naz, Prof Qudsia Khakwani, Prof Anila Asif and Prof Farzana Akram.

A large number of faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the semimar, Sabeen Gul (MPA) said that history illustrated the struggle of numerous men in relation to demanding equal rights for women.

She said women played an effective role in development of the country and shared examples of some of the most prominent women who won awards in recognition to their achievements skills and abilities.

She pointed out female students were more talented than male students and had succeeded in securing top positions .

Prof Anila Asif highlighted the background history of celebrating the day .

This day was celebrated in 1907 firstly by female merchants, she added.

She said a woman being a mother played a vital role in upbringing children and supported them to secure a bright future.

Prof Qudsia Khakwani said education and training of women were essential for the overall development of a civilized society.

She also highlighted the rights of women in islam and how they were exploited before the advent of Islam.

She said International women day commemorated the inspiring role of women in the society as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a householder and highlights their achievements in almost all walks of life.

CTO, Huma Naseer said Pakistani women were playing an active role in every walk of life and the government, civil society and media were also contributing for welfare and development of women folk which was being praised across the world .

"Our women are exemplary in bravery courage and patience and are playing their part in progress and prosperity of the country." she said adding that the society could not progress without participation of women.

She stressed that women must come forward and play their role for national and social development.

Mazher said that women were the important constituent of the society and national progress was not possible without their participation.

Ms.Atia said women were strongly capable to tackle all the challenges of life and the history was repleted with their examples.

She said women were builders of the nation and they must be respected honored and valued accordingly.