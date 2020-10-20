Women University emphasizes on regulating IT sector

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi, Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Tuesday said it is imperative for women to get IT education and catch up with modern age technology requirements but unfortunately they are lagging behind in this important sector.

Dr Shahana said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of five-days hands-on Network Security training and workshop for the Women Network Engineers, jointly organized by Women University Swabi, Riphah International University (RIU), Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) in support from the European Union, Asi@connect and TEIN Corporation Center (TCC).

The workshop is the second in series in the project "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected women universities in Pakistan" awarded to Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE) by the European Union via TCC 4th call of Asi@connect Program.

Syed Muhammad Sajjad, senior lecturer RISE, is the Principal Investigator of the Project.

The project's objective is to train the women network engineers of Pakistan in network security. The lead resource person of the workshop, Syed Muhammad Sajjad, discussed the vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation in-depth to provide students with a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hackers.

The participants were also guided about the use of public-key cryptography and Infrastructure.

The speaker emphasized that Network Access Control must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access over the organization network. The use of Firewalls and Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems for safety and security was also discussed in depth.

The utilization of IP Security (Virtual Private Network) and Transport Layer Security is recommended for secure communication in academic environments. The resource person also explained the components and establishment of the Security Operation Center (SOC), sharing of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) in enterprises, and campus networks.

At the end of the event certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.

The resource persons discussed cyber-bullying and online harassment of women in Pakistan. The effects of cyberbullying cause depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteemed and suicide. The safety advice was also shared with the audience to safeguard themselves from the cyberbullying.