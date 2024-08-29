Women University Holds Seminar On Drug-free Campus
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An awareness seminar, titled 'Drug abuse awareness, drugs & narcotics-free campus' was organised at the Women University Multan (WUM), here on Thursday.
Addressing the seminar, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) South Punjab Assistant Director Khalid Rashid said the main reason behind youth indulging in drugs abuse included lack of faith, depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency on medicines and lack of self- control for experience and to enhance performance. He imperatively held strengthening of faith as an effective solution to curbing drug abuse. He made recommendations of self-belief, self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and involvement in healthy activities as a workable way out to counter drugs inclination.
The official suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and always being empathetic for his rehabilitation process. He asked the young students to pledge not to be diverted by any wrong company and to always uphold the esteem of their faith and their family.
Khalid Rashid gave the introduction of the ANF and the countering areas where the ANF was deployed on ground.
Addressing the seminar, WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Pracha stressed the need for academia and forces to work collaboratively to curtail the devastating effects of drug addiction in society, especially on youth.
Registrar Dr Mamoona Khan said that anti-drug and tobacco committee was working under the leadership of the vice chancellor and also creating awareness in university against consuming drugs.
She said students should be nominated as ambassadors of university in this awareness campaign. They should not only protect themselves from such menace but also educate others for avoiding the practice.
The seminar was attended by faculty members and staff. A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.
