UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women University Holds Seminar On Elder Abuse Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Women University holds seminar on elder abuse awareness

An online seminar on World Elder Abuse Awareness was organized at Women University here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An online seminar on World Elder Abuse Awareness was organized at Women University here on Monday.

This day aimed to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi was chief guest and guest of honor was Prof Farzana Akram while Dean faculty of social sciences Dr. Asmat Naz participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr. Uzma Quraishi said elderly people form an important group of population and any aspect of neglect or abuse would have long term negative repercussions for the society in general and country in particular.

Hence there was a need for stern vigilance as well as preventive and remedial measures at all level.

Ms.Muneeza Manzoor Butt said to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by an aging population, and brings together senior citizens, and their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector should exchange ideas to reduce incidents of violence against elders, increase reporting of such abuse, and to develop elder friendly policies.

Currently, the world is undergoing significant demographic changes, she added.

Head of Anthropology , Quaid e Azam University, Dr Walid Iqbal said estimates indicate that by 2050, the global population of people above the age of 60 would exceed the number of younger people.

These changes have led to a worldwide recognition of the problems and challenges faced by the elderly.

"Research has shown that elderly abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation is one of the biggest issues senior citizens around the world are facing,"he informed.

World Health Organization data suggests that 4 to 6 per cent of elderly suffer from some form of abuse,a large percentage of which goes unreported.The purpose to mark the day was to encourage communities to recognize the problem of elderly abuse and for countries to create policies that foster respect for elders and provide them the tools to continue to be productive citizens.

Related Topics

World Exchange Quaid E Azam Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

6 minutes ago

Corona losses beyond projections: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE will witness partial solar eclipse next Sunday

36 minutes ago

India Foreign Ministry Summons Pakistani Diplomat ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt to launch three new projects to resol ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian military jet crashes into residential a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.