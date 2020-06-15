Women University holds seminar on elder abuse awareness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An online seminar on World Elder Abuse Awareness was organized at Women University here on Monday.

This day aimed to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi was chief guest and guest of honor was Prof Farzana Akram while Dean faculty of social sciences Dr. Asmat Naz participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr. Uzma Quraishi said elderly people form an important group of population and any aspect of neglect or abuse would have long term negative repercussions for the society in general and country in particular.

Hence there was a need for stern vigilance as well as preventive and remedial measures at all level.

Ms.Muneeza Manzoor Butt said to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by an aging population, and brings together senior citizens, and their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector should exchange ideas to reduce incidents of violence against elders, increase reporting of such abuse, and to develop elder friendly policies.

Currently, the world is undergoing significant demographic changes, she added.

Head of Anthropology , Quaid e Azam University, Dr Walid Iqbal said estimates indicate that by 2050, the global population of people above the age of 60 would exceed the number of younger people.

These changes have led to a worldwide recognition of the problems and challenges faced by the elderly.

"Research has shown that elderly abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation is one of the biggest issues senior citizens around the world are facing,"he informed.

World Health Organization data suggests that 4 to 6 per cent of elderly suffer from some form of abuse,a large percentage of which goes unreported.The purpose to mark the day was to encourage communities to recognize the problem of elderly abuse and for countries to create policies that foster respect for elders and provide them the tools to continue to be productive citizens.