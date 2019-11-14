Women University holds seminar on 'Safe Use of Drugs'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::Chief Laboratory Operations Alfa Labotary Dr Masood Bhatti emphasized on pharmacist intervention to educate patients to reduce medication misadventures.

He educated the participants of a seminar on " Safe Use of Drugs" held under the auspices of pharmacy department of the Women University here on Thursday on prescription and non-prescription medicines, their handling and common preventable medication error.

The seminar was aimed at sensitising students for responsible drug use.

Addressing the seminar, chairperson of Pharmacy Department Dr Rehmana Rashid highlighted the role of pharmacist in safe use of drugs and stressed the need of coordinated efforts.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi appreciated efforts of the pharmacy department and showed her commitment to start Pharm D programme.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Asmat Naz besides a good number of students and faculty attended the seminar.