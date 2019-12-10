UrduPoint.com
Women University Holds Walk To Mark International Human Rights Day

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:39 PM

Directorate of Students Affairs, Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur organized a walk here on Tuesday to mark World Human Rights Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Directorate of Students Affairs, Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur organized a walk here on Tuesday to mark World Human Rights Day.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif led the walk along with Deans, Administrative Heads, Faculty members and students.

She expressed grief over the violation of human rights in many parts of the world especially in Kashmir.

She emphasised upon the students to always keep in mind the well being and the self-respect of people related to their lives.

Students of the university were carrying posters and play cards to show their solidarity with Kashmiris and to support the respect for human rights.

