Women University In Dire Need Of New Hostels
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Women University Multan stands as the sole higher education institution in South Punjab
exclusively catering to women, offering education across 27 disciplines and is in dire need
of new hostels and classrooms.
Students as well as their parents, especially from remote areas including Laiba, Zainab, Mahim and some others appealed Punjab government to address the issue of hostel shortage.
Spread over 40 acres, the university comprises a 13-acre City Campus and a 27-acre Mati Tal Campus.
The university, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Paracha, attracts a large number of students, particularly from remote areas of South Punjab.
However, a severe shortage of hostel facilities remains a significant challenge. Currently, the university accommodates 1,400 students in its hostels, while over 3,000 applications are rejected annually due to limited capacity.
When APP discussed the issue with VC , she remarked: "It deeply saddens me to reject these requests, adding that she has repeatedly pursuing the issue. She hoped that she would succeed to manage new hostels.
The Women University Multan has witnessed a continuous rise in student enrollment, creating an urgent need for additional classrooms and resources.
To a query about students strength and new building , she apprised, every department requires at least three extra rooms to effectively manage the growing number of students.
The university also faces challenges in its transport system, operating 10 buses with only six drivers. "Managing transport with limited staff is an ongoing struggle," Dr. Paracha noted. Despite these hurdles, the institution remains committed to academic excellence. We have adjusted drivers by ensuring different timings, Dr Paracha stated.
In addition to its academic offerings, the university is taking significant strides toward women’s empowerment. A skill development programme is set to launch soon, focusing on equipping students with practical skills. Furthermore, the university is emphasizing IT education and preparing to introduce Artificial Intelligence classes, with discussions underway with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
The university’s dedication to providing MPhil and PhD programs across various departments underscores its commitment to academic and professional advancement. Women University Multan continues to be a beacon of hope and progress for the women of South Punjab, striving to overcome challenges while fostering a brighter future, she concluded.
