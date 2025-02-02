Women University in dire need of new hostels amid growing enrollment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Women University Multan stands as the sole higher education institution in South Punjab exclusively catering to women,offering education across 27 disciplines and is in dire need of new hostels and classrooms.

Students as well as their parents,especially from remote areas including Laiba, Zainab, Mahim and some others appealed Punjab government to address the issue of hostel shortage.Spread over 40 acres, the university comprises a 13-acre City campus and a 27-acre Mati Tal campus

The university, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor (VC),Dr. Kalsoom Paracha,attracts a large number of students, particularly from remote areas of South Punjab.However,a severe shortage of hostel facilities remains a significant challenge.Currently,the university accommodates 1,400 students in its hostels,while over 3,000 applications are rejected annually due to limited capacity. When media discussed the issue with VC,she remarked"It deeply saddens me to reject these requests,adding that she has repeatedly pursuing the issue.

She hoped that she would succeed to manage new hostels.

Women University Multan has witnessed a continuous rise in student enrollment,creating an urgent need for additional classrooms and resources.To a query about students strength and new building,she apprised,every department requires at least three extra rooms to effectively manage the growing number of students.

The university also faces challenges in its transport system,operating 10 buses with only six drivers.

"Managing transport with limited staff is an ongoing struggle," Dr. Paracha noted.

Despite these hurdles,the institution remains committed to academic excellence.We have adjusted drivers by ensuring different timings,Dr.Paracha stated.

In addition to its academic offerings,the university was taking significant strides toward women’s empowerment.

A skill development program was set to launch soon,focusing on equipping students with practical skills. Furthermore,the university is emphasizing IT education and preparing to introduce Artificial Intelligence(AI)classes, with discussions underway with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The university’s dedication to providing M.Phil and Ph.D.programs across various departments underscores its commitment to academic and professional advancement.

Women University Multan continues to be a beacon of hope and progress for the women of South Punjab,striving to overcome challenges while fostering a brighter future,she concluded.