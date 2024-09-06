Women University marks Defence Day, pays tribute to martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Women University Multan organized a respectful ceremony in connection with the Pakistan's Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the nation who sacrificed their lives for protecting the motherland.

The ceremony was organized under the leadership of the Director of Student Affairs in which Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, faculty members, staff and students participated.

The university staff and students lit candles and laid flowers at the memorial built in the honor of martyrs, while the university's security guards presented a guard of honor at the memorial.

The Defence Day was celebrated with great national fervor and enthusiasm at the university while a special memorial for the martyrs was constructed at the university, where Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, faculty members, and staff paid their respects by laying flowers and offering prayers for the departed souls.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha spoke about the significance of the 1965 war, stating that the enemy launched a grave attack on Pakistan's sovereignty under the cover of darkness, but the brave soldiers and citizens of the nation got united to resist the aggression, leaving the enemy stunned.

She emphasized that the freedom was the result of the martyrs' sacrifices, which will never be forgotten.

Registrar of the university, Dr. Maimoona Khan highlighted that the students were the nation's valuable assets and will play a pivotal role in defending Pakistan in the future. She reiterated that the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces can never be forgotten, and the entire nation stands with them.

The event also featured patriotic songs performed by the students, and it was hosted by the Chairperson of the urdu Department, Dr. Azra Liaqat.

This Defence Day ceremony not only honored the martyrs but also strengthened the resolve of the students and staff to remember their sacrifices and keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

