MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Women University Multan marked International Rural Women's Day with a pledge to create awareness about women's empowerment, here on Tuesday.

A grand celebration was arranged under the auspices of the Sociology Department.

The highlight of the event was a spirited walk led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, alongside Dr. Mamoona Khan (Registrar) and Dr. Sadaf Mehmood (Chairperson, Department of Sociology).

During the walk, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Pracha emphasized the importance of the day, which aims to raise awareness of the needs and achievements of rural women. She stressed the significance of empowering and including rural women in all aspects of rural development, and how this mission holds great symbolic value for agricultural countries like Pakistan.

Dr. Mamoona Khan highlighted the pivotal role women play in societal progress, emphasizing that the active participation of women was essential for national and social development.

Dr. Sadaf Mehmood underscored the significance of recognizing rural women's contributions to enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security, and ending poverty. The walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members and students, who creatively portrayed the diverse roles of rural women through various avatars.

The event also featured different stalls showcasing the rich and vibrant rural culture. It was a day filled with celebration and recognition of the invaluable contributions made by rural women to the development and prosperity of the country.