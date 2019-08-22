UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women University Multan Needs More Land For Expansion: VC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:40 PM

Women University Multan needs more land for expansion: VC

The Women University would introduce Animal Sciences, Food Nutrition, Tourism, Hotel Management and other disciplines if the government allocates more land for its expansion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ): The Women University would introduce Animal Sciences, Food Nutrition, Tourism, Hotel Management and other disciplines if the government allocates more land for its expansion.

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Uzma Qureshi stated this while talking to APP, here on Thursday.

She said that university's Kutchery Campus consisted of 15 acres only, while Mattitul Campus had only 27 acres of land, whereas the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) consisted of 1,200 acres, Punjab University 1,350 acres and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) 1,500 acres.

She said that at least 100 acres of more land should be given to the Women University.

The VC said that empowering women of South Punjab through knowledge and skills was his aim, and added that it was only possible when they were taught some new and innovative subjects.

She urged philanthropists to come forward and contribute whatever they could for improving infrastructure of Women University.

About hostels of the university, she said that the buildings were in dilapidated condition and need immediate maintenance.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Bahauddin Zakariya University University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud h ..

4 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa call ..

4 minutes ago

Inspection of security measures for Muharram

4 minutes ago

TVET sector of Pakistan is crucial to its social a ..

4 minutes ago

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

19 minutes ago

TCF, Mishal inks MOU to create awareness on OOSC

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.