Women University Multan needs more land for expansion: VC

The Women University would introduce Animal Sciences, Food Nutrition, Tourism, Hotel Management and other disciplines if the government allocates more land for its expansion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ): The Women University would introduce Animal Sciences, Food Nutrition, Tourism, Hotel Management and other disciplines if the government allocates more land for its expansion.

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Uzma Qureshi stated this while talking to APP, here on Thursday.

She said that university's Kutchery Campus consisted of 15 acres only, while Mattitul Campus had only 27 acres of land, whereas the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) consisted of 1,200 acres, Punjab University 1,350 acres and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) 1,500 acres.

She said that at least 100 acres of more land should be given to the Women University.

The VC said that empowering women of South Punjab through knowledge and skills was his aim, and added that it was only possible when they were taught some new and innovative subjects.

She urged philanthropists to come forward and contribute whatever they could for improving infrastructure of Women University.

About hostels of the university, she said that the buildings were in dilapidated condition and need immediate maintenance.