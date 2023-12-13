Open Menu

Women University Multan Organizes Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Kids

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a remarkable display of compassion and community spirit, the Women University Multan in collaboration with the Fatimid Foundation organized a Blood Donation Camp dedicated to Thalassemia patients.

Organized under the thoughtful guidance of the Directorate of Students Affairs, the event witnessed the active participation of female students, showcasing their commitment to the greater cause. The camp, held on the university premises, drew attention and support from a good number of students, academia and other staffers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Pracha, inspected the camp and stressed the perpetual nature of blood donation as a charitable act. She quoted the words of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, stating, "Whoever saves a life it is as though he had saved the lives of all mankind" Praising the altruism demonstrated by the female students, she remarked, "It is a joy to see our students leading by example in selfless service.

The Blood Donation Camp, a joint effort of the Women University and Fatimid Foundation, takes on added significance as it aims to make a tangible impact on the lives of children battling thalassemia, which is a life-threatening disease. Mrs. Nighat, Head of the Fatimid Foundation, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from the students.

She noted, "It is extremely gratifying to witness the wholehearted engagement of Woman University students in the noble mission of saving innocent lives by generously donating blood. The enthusiastic response, especially from the female student body and management, underscores the power of collective action."

