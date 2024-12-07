Open Menu

Women University Multan To Host Conference On Linguistics, Multidisciplinary Research

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Women University Multan to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Department of English at Women University Multan is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Linguistics and Multidisciplinary Research starting from December 9.

According to a university spokesperson, the annual international conference, titled "Linguistics and Multidisciplinary Research 2024," will span three days.

The conference is being organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, with Professor Dr. Maimoona Khan, Chairperson of the Department of English, serving as the focal person.

More than 100 scholars from both national and international institutions are expected to present their research papers during the event. This conference is anticipated to be a significant milestone in advancing research in the field of linguistics.

atf

Related Topics

Multan December Women Event From

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

35 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 hour ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

17 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

17 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

17 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan