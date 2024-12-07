Women University Multan to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Department of English at Women University Multan is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Linguistics and Multidisciplinary Research starting from December 9.

According to a university spokesperson, the annual international conference, titled "Linguistics and Multidisciplinary Research 2024," will span three days.

The conference is being organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, with Professor Dr. Maimoona Khan, Chairperson of the Department of English, serving as the focal person.

More than 100 scholars from both national and international institutions are expected to present their research papers during the event. This conference is anticipated to be a significant milestone in advancing research in the field of linguistics.

atf