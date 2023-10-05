Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers' Day

The Women University Multan (WUM) celebrated International Teachers' Day enthusiastically by organizing a seminar and awareness walk here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Women University Multan (WUM) celebrated International Teachers' Day enthusiastically by organizing a seminar and awareness walk here on Thursday.

Department of Education organized the event.

The title of the seminar was "Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery 2023".

The chief guest Dr. Rana Dilshad Chairperson, Department of Education, BZU said that teachers are game changers as they could change the destiny of a nation and shape a new civilized society through imparting quality education to young generations.

Addressing the seminar, WUM VC Dr. Kalsoom Pracha said teachers are the real builders of the nation, adding that devoted teachers always play a critical role in students’ character building.

She said that teachers’ services should be highly acknowledged by all the corners of society and students must cooperate with teachers to build a strong and prosperous nation.

Teachers must be given their due status, respect and value, as they are producing learned people who are contributing towards the development of the country, she said.

Later, a cake-cutting ceremony was held which was attended by faculty members and students.

A walk was held which was led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Pracha along with faculty members and students.