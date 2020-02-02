UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women University Needs More Land For Expanding Faculities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Women University needs more land for expanding faculities

MULTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::The Women University needs more land for running new faculties adjacent to its Mattital campus as shortage of space is creating hurdles in its flourishment.

Women University Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Quraishi told APP on Sunday that upto 75 acre state land was available near the varsity second campus at Mattital.

Though the varsity needed more land for expansion of campus, at least 25 acres should be allocated for Engineering, techonoly faculties, she added.

The incumbent government is focusing of women emancipation and educating them and eduction is a main step for their empowerment, Dr Uzma said.

The varsity, she stated, had sent PC-I of Rs 1162.12 million for strengthening and upgradation of the Women varsity to Higher education department in December last year.

Under the outdated building of Kutchery campus which was constructed in 19th century, would be repaired, the VC said.

She added that the upgradation included building of an Over Head Reservoir (OHR) with 50,000 gallon water capacity, repair of walk ways and internal sui gas pipelines besides outer boundary wall and entry gates.

Dr Uzma informed that at Matital campus, only one academic block was available, wherein, six departments had been shifted while it has the capacity of only three departments, adding that new blocks would be constructed under the project.

Once the PC-I for four years project is approved and funds are released, the varsity would start execution work, she said.

The VC noted that they would adopt five public schools located in varsity's vicinity under STEM which was an initiative of the ministry of Science and Technology.

During the recent VCs meeting with Federal minister for Science and Techonoly, Fawad Chaudhry, the idea was floated by him, she said, adding that the project would promote basis for Science, Techonoly Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the school level.

Related Topics

Century Shortage Technology Sui Gas Education Water December Women Sunday Government Million Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

55 minutes ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.