Women University needs more land for expanding faculities

MULTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::The Women University needs more land for running new faculties adjacent to its Mattital campus as shortage of space is creating hurdles in its flourishment.

Women University Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Quraishi told APP on Sunday that upto 75 acre state land was available near the varsity second campus at Mattital.

Though the varsity needed more land for expansion of campus, at least 25 acres should be allocated for Engineering, techonoly faculties, she added.

The incumbent government is focusing of women emancipation and educating them and eduction is a main step for their empowerment, Dr Uzma said.

The varsity, she stated, had sent PC-I of Rs 1162.12 million for strengthening and upgradation of the Women varsity to Higher education department in December last year.

Under the outdated building of Kutchery campus which was constructed in 19th century, would be repaired, the VC said.

She added that the upgradation included building of an Over Head Reservoir (OHR) with 50,000 gallon water capacity, repair of walk ways and internal sui gas pipelines besides outer boundary wall and entry gates.

Dr Uzma informed that at Matital campus, only one academic block was available, wherein, six departments had been shifted while it has the capacity of only three departments, adding that new blocks would be constructed under the project.

Once the PC-I for four years project is approved and funds are released, the varsity would start execution work, she said.

The VC noted that they would adopt five public schools located in varsity's vicinity under STEM which was an initiative of the ministry of Science and Technology.

During the recent VCs meeting with Federal minister for Science and Techonoly, Fawad Chaudhry, the idea was floated by him, she said, adding that the project would promote basis for Science, Techonoly Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the school level.