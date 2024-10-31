Open Menu

Women University Observes International Climate Action Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Women University observes International Climate Action Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed ‘International Climate Action Day’ with a sustainability week exhibition organised by the Department of Botany, in collaboration with the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and the GYM Club.

The event showcased creative stalls and activities focused on themes like “Save Energy, Spark Change,” “Be Water Smart,” “Biodiversity and Nature,” and “Waste Reduction and Sustainable Living.”

These activities aimed to promote environmental responsibility in alignment with SDG 13: Climate Action.

Adding to the week’s activities, the Department of Botany organized a special training session on "Micro-farming: Kitchen Gardening Training" in collaboration with Green Circle Pakistan.

Prof.

Dr. Shahzad Basra and Mr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu served as trainers, guiding students through essential micro-farming techniques.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the exhibition, praising students’ dedication, “I am delighted to see our students focusing on environmental issues”.

“We must care for our environment and protect our resources, not just for ourselves but for future generations”, she said.

Their fresh ideas and dedication to a ‘Green and Clean Climax’ are commendable. She further encouraged students to advance these efforts on a larger scale.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Director QEC Dr. Asma Khalid, and other university coordinators and directors, who also commended the students' work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Water Basra Circle Sudanese Pound Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

2 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

2 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

3 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

4 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

5 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

5 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

6 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan