Women University Observes International Climate Action Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed ‘International Climate Action Day’ with a sustainability week exhibition organised by the Department of Botany, in collaboration with the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and the GYM Club.
The event showcased creative stalls and activities focused on themes like “Save Energy, Spark Change,” “Be Water Smart,” “Biodiversity and Nature,” and “Waste Reduction and Sustainable Living.”
These activities aimed to promote environmental responsibility in alignment with SDG 13: Climate Action.
Adding to the week’s activities, the Department of Botany organized a special training session on "Micro-farming: Kitchen Gardening Training" in collaboration with Green Circle Pakistan.
Prof.
Dr. Shahzad Basra and Mr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu served as trainers, guiding students through essential micro-farming techniques.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the exhibition, praising students’ dedication, “I am delighted to see our students focusing on environmental issues”.
“We must care for our environment and protect our resources, not just for ourselves but for future generations”, she said.
Their fresh ideas and dedication to a ‘Green and Clean Climax’ are commendable. She further encouraged students to advance these efforts on a larger scale.
The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Director QEC Dr. Asma Khalid, and other university coordinators and directors, who also commended the students' work.
