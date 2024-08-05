Women University observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Monday.

A Kashmir solidarity rally, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli, was held under the aegis of Directorate of Students Affairs, Department of Political Science and International Relations.

Head of departments, faculty, administrative as well as a large number of students participated in the rally.

The VC said that India's move to end the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, highlighted great human rights violations at the international level.

"Today on Kashmir Exploitation Day, we express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

She hoped that the international community would pay attention to the situation in Kashmir and take positive steps for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The VC said that the Pakistani nation would continue their moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they secure their fundamental rights