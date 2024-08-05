Open Menu

Women University Observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Women University observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Monday.

A Kashmir solidarity rally, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli, was held under the aegis of Directorate of Students Affairs, Department of Political Science and International Relations.

Head of departments, faculty, administrative as well as a large number of students participated in the rally.

The VC said that India's move to end the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, highlighted great human rights violations at the international level.

"Today on Kashmir Exploitation Day, we express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

She hoped that the international community would pay attention to the situation in Kashmir and take positive steps for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The VC said that the Pakistani nation would continue their moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they secure their fundamental rights

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Jammu August Women 2019 Moral Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan