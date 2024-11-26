Open Menu

Women University Opens Digital Computer Lab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A state-of-the-art computer lab worth over Rs 10 million was inaugurated at the

Women University Multan's main library, Katchery Campus. The facility is a part of

the Higher education Department Punjab's "Building Women University" project.

According to the university spokesperson, the digital library project costs Rs 24.8 million

in total. The newly established library is the only one in South Punjab with

a modern computer lab.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha inaugurated the lab during a ceremony.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted the importance of digital facilities

for research excellence.

“This library blends traditional resources with cutting-edge technology,” Dr. Pracha stated. “It will

aid students in achieving academic and research goals.”

Project Director Asad Bhutta briefed about the construction.

He shared that the library extension

covers 7,000 square feet. The building was completed on August 23 but required three

months for furnishing and activation.

The library features three floors, including offices, bookshelves, and the computer lab. The lab

houses 50 advanced computers, costing over Rs 4.5 million. Comfortable furniture,

valued at Rs 5.3 million, adds to the lab's uniqueness.

“This fully air-conditioned library ensures a distraction-free environment,” Bhutta said. “Students can

now study undisturbed by seasonal changes.”

Librarian Samira Rasool emphasized the library's global research access. “Students and staff can access worldwide databases via HEC Digital Library,” she noted.

Faculty and staff members attended the event, including Registrar Dr Maimoona Khan

and Librarian Gulnaz Batool.

