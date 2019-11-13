UrduPoint.com
Women University Organises Iqbal Day Ceremony

Women University organises Iqbal Day ceremony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government Sadiq Women College University, urdu Department, organized Iqbal Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Women College University Bahawalpur, Prof Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz said the national poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented the idea of separate homeland for Muslims and his vision later proved to be founding Pakistan.

"Allama Iqbal dreamed of making a new and separate country for Muslims of Indo-Pak sub continent," she said.

She said Allama Iqbal was supporter of women empowerment, adding that women should actively participate in all affairs of the country to be a useful member of mainstream economy.

"Women will have to awaken themselves to protect their rights and to join mainstream life," she said.

She urged students must read poetry of Allama Iqbal which provided guidance in every sphere of life.

