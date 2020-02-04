Women University organized an event to mark Kashmir solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Faculty and students of Women University Multan organized an event in connection with Kashmir solidarity Day to condemn brutal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma presided over the event and was accompanied by the PTI MPA Sabeen Gul, Local leader Dr Rubina and ADC Qammar ul Zaman Qaisrani.

The students paid tribute to Kashmiris by performing on dramas, songs and speeches.

Addressing the audience Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi said the entire nation stands with Kashmiris and believed that the struggle of the Kashmiris people will bear fruit and the bright morning of independence will surely dawn upon Kashmiris.

She said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is going to be observed with renewed pledges that the entire Pakistani nation stands at the back of its Kashmiri brethren until they achieve the goal of liberation.

Pakistanis on this day shoulf record their protest against brutalities and state terrorism of Indian forces in IoK. She added that a clear message should go across the line of control that people of kashmir are not alone in their indigenious and legitimate struggle for right to self determination.

MPA Sabeen Gul said that to mark Kashmir solidarity day rallies demonstration and seminars are organized all over country to mark the day and draw the world attention that Indian forces are engaged in horrific atrocities and massacre of all ages of innocent people of kashmir.

She said it is responsibility of the civilized nation and international human rights champions to halt the bloodbath and reign of terror let loose by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

The observance of this day will ensure political and moral support to the Kashmiris struggle for getting their right to self-determination.

ADC Mr. Qammar Ul Zaman Qaisrani said said that India has carried out violence and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir for the last several decades.

A rally was organized under the supervision of Director Students Affairs Prof. Qudsia Khakwani. The rally was led by Dr. Uzma Quraishi ,Ms. Sabeen Gul and Mr.Qammar ul Zaman. The students and faculty members participated in a rally to protest violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

They chanted slogans to show solidarity with kashmiri brethen and said that day is not far when oppressed people of kashmir will get their basic human right the right of self-determination. Students also recite national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu n Kashmir.