Women University Organizes Rally Against Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:52 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur (BNBWU) on Wednesday to condemn the Indian forces' shelling and attacks on civilian populations in Pakistan. The rally was led by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Tehmina Nangraj.
On this occasion, Dr. Tahmina stated that every Pakistani is a soldier of Pakistan and stands united against Indian aggression. She condemned the Indian forces' bombing of civilian areas, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistanis. She emphasized that such cowardly acts would never make India successful in its nefarious designs.
She further said that whenever India has violated the Line of Control, it has always faced defeat. The brave response of the Pakistani forces has forced India to wave the white flag. She emphasized that the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression.
The University administration and students expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that the entire nation of 250 million people stands behind its protectors. They expressed full confidence in the army's ability to give a befitting reply to India's aggression.
