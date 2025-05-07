Open Menu

Women University Organizes Rally Against Indian Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Women University organizes rally against Indian aggression

A rally was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur (BNBWU) on Wednesday to condemn the Indian forces' shelling and attacks on civilian populations in Pakistan. The rally was led by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Tehmina Nangraj

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur (BNBWU) on Wednesday to condemn the Indian forces' shelling and attacks on civilian populations in Pakistan. The rally was led by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Tehmina Nangraj.

On this occasion, Dr. Tahmina stated that every Pakistani is a soldier of Pakistan and stands united against Indian aggression. She condemned the Indian forces' bombing of civilian areas, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistanis. She emphasized that such cowardly acts would never make India successful in its nefarious designs.

She further said that whenever India has violated the Line of Control, it has always faced defeat. The brave response of the Pakistani forces has forced India to wave the white flag. She emphasized that the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression.

The University administration and students expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that the entire nation of 250 million people stands behind its protectors. They expressed full confidence in the army's ability to give a befitting reply to India's aggression.

Recent Stories

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongo ..

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongoing emergency situation in Lay ..

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emerge ..

Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emergency situation

19 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

19 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

27 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

27 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

27 minutes ago
ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

27 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

27 minutes ago
 IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

31 minutes ago
 CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

48 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

31 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan