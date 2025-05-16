Women University pays tribute to valiant armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Women University on Friday to mark "Youm-e-Tashakur", following the national activity as announced by the government.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Anila Kamal hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem, followed by a stunning Guard of Honor, presented by the University's security guards. A collective prayer was offered for Pakistan's integrity, eternal prosperity and gratitude to Allah Almighty for the safety of the nation. Tributes were also paid to the brave armed forces of Pakistan for their historic victory in the battle for truth.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Dr.

Anila Kamal said that the Pakistan armed forces not only inflicted a crushing defeat on the enemy but also demonstrated to the world that Pakistan knows how to defend its sovereignty at all costs.

"We want our young generation to defeat the enemy in the field of education as well. We must remain united and determined against the enemy on all fronts, not just at the borders", she added.

The ceremony was attended enthusiastically by University faculty members, senior officials, and students, who displayed immense patriotic fervor. Charged with patriotism, the participants chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Armed Forces Paindabad'