Women University Removes Age Restriction For Admission

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Women University Swabi has waived the age limit for enrollment of women students and now there will be no age related restrictions on women seeking admission in any department of the University.

The decision was taken in view of dropping out cases of women after marriage leaving their education incomplete or due to some other reasons.

The decision was taken in the 25th meeting of the Academic Council of the University with Vice Chancellor, Shahana Arooj in the chair, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting took various crucial decisions relating to the academic affairs of the University.

All heads of the departments and administrative officers also attended the meeting.

In wake of the landmark decision of opening doors of the University, the women will be able to seek admission on open merit.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the first board of Studies of the Language and Literature at the Department of English at the university as well as minutes of the 24th, 4th, 5th and 6th Advanced Studies and Research Board and also increased the admission fee for M.Phil and Ph.D students at the rate of Rs.65000/- for Science subjects and Rs.55000/- for humanities, respectively.

