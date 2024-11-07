Women University Sialkot VC Visits Under-construction Campus
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, along with a delegation, visited the under-construction Imam Bibi Campus, on Thursday.
Director Planning and Development Mirza Farooq briefed the VC about progress in construction and future plans for the campus facilities. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima, Registrar Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller of Examinations Malik Gulshaan Aslam, Chairperson Department of Physics Prof. Dr. Tariq, Chairperson Department of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Project Director Rana Nazir, Director Civil Works Engineer Mubashar Sajjad, Director Purchase Dr. Shehbaz, Additional Director ORIC Dr. Umair Ashraf, CSO Dr. Waleed, Additional Director Academics Dr.
Amina Sadiq, Chairperson Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Adeel, Chairperson Department of Computer Science & IT Dr. Usman Ashraf, Chairperson Department of Zoology Dr. Asma Waheed, In-charge Department of Statistics Dr. Amir Raza, In-charge Department of Mathematics Dr. Hira Tariq, In-charge ITSC Usama Ashraf, In-charge libraries Nusrat Ali, XEN Electrical Dr. Usman Saleem, Additional Director Admin Saqfi Haidar, Convener Hostel Committee Dr. Robina Ashraf, Additional Treasurer Kamran Ashiq, SDO Civil Works Adnan Ahmad, Manager ORIC Sohaib Saleem, Estate Officer Ghulam Mohiudin and representatives from the civil works committee, civil works and P&D department staff were also present.
Contractors responsible for construction assured the vice chancellor and delegation of their commitment to timely project completion.
