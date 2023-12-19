Open Menu

Women University Starts Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 05:28 PM

The Government College Women University, Faisalabad, (GCWUF) started admissions of BS, ADP, MPhil and PhD in various departments

The candidates can apply for admissions online through the university website by January 5.

The fee to apply for admission will be Rs 2500, however, for applying in more than one department,

candidates will have to deposit additional fee Rs 500 per subject in any branch of the UBL bank.

The test will be held on January 9 for students seeking admission in BS Fine Arts, BS Fashion Design,

Graphic Design, MPhil and PhD.

