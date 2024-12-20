Open Menu

Women University Swabi Celebrates World Arabic Language Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Women University Swabi celebrates world Arabic language day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Women University Swabi marked World Arabic Language Day with a vibrant celebration that highlighted the importance and beauty of the Arabic language.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across various semesters, who took part in multiple segments designed to showcase their understanding and appreciation of Arabic.

Students delivered speeches on the significance of the Arabic language, emphasizing its role as the language of the Quran and its historical and cultural impact on the Islamic world.

Their presentations highlighted Arabic's influence on knowledge, literature, and science throughout history.

Dr. Ibrahim, a keynote speaker, elaborated on Arabic's profound connection with islam, underscoring its pivotal role in uniting the Muslim Ummah. He stressed that the Arabic language is not only a means of communication but also a bridge to understanding Islamic teachings and heritage.

