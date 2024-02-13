Women University Swabi Celebrates World Radio Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Students from the Journalism and urdu departments of Women University Swabi on Tuesday embarked on an educational visit to Wah University to celebrate World Radio Day.
The visit was marked by a welcome from Umar Hayat Khan, the in-charge of the FM radio station at Wah University.
During their visit, the students received an in-depth briefing about radio programming techniques, scripting for radio, and digital marketing. These insights were shared by Umar Hayat Khan and Waseem Khattak, the head of journalism at Women's University Swabi.
Highlighting the practical aspect of their visit, the students recorded a special show dedicated to World Radio Day at the radio station. This educational visit not only provided the students with a hands-on learning experience but also fostered collaboration between the two universities.
It underscored the importance of radio in the digital age and equipped the students with valuable skills in radio programming and digital marketing.
