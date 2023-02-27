Women University Swabi ends age limit for admission

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Women University Swabi has ended the maximum age limit for acquiring admission in any program of the university.

According to an official communique issued here Monday, the Academic Council of the University has taken this bold decision with a view to encourage females of any ages to get admission in the university and continue their studies.

The step was meant to encourage females' education in the district especially in the province where they suspend their studies due to early marriages, financial constraints or certain obligations and later could not get admission due to minimum age requirement, it said.