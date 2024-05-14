Women University Swabi holds seminar on World Thalassemia Day

The Women University Swabi hosted an informative seminar on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, which saw participation from health experts and social work professionals from across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Women University Swabi hosted an informative seminar on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, which saw participation from health experts and social work professionals from across the country.

The event was hosted by the Department of Social Work, Department of Public Health, and Department of Diagnostic Sonography, in collaboration with Youth Development Center and JZT, said a press release on Tuesday.

The esteemed guest speaker, Dr. Huseen Azad, associated with the Department of Sociology at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, illuminated the disease of thalassemia, its diagnosis, and its societal impacts. Other speakers, including Dr. Raeesa Bano, Dr. Quratulain, Ms. Eram, and Ms.

Fatima and Muhammad Ishaq of JZT also shared their scholarly experiences on the topic.

A special feature of the event was a drama presented by the Dramatics Society, which beautifully depicted the challenges faced by thalassemia patients and the impacts on their lives. The drama received considerable appreciation from the audience and helped highlight the seriousness of the topic.

The seminar proved to be a valuable opportunity to promote awareness and knowledge about thalassemia, where participants shared their experiences and research in combating the disease. The event not only served informational purposes but also educated the participants, promoting methods for prevention and better management of the disease.