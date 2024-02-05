Women University Swabi observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Women University Swabi observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, organized by the Directorate of Public Relations and Youth Development Center on Monday.

The event featured English and urdu essay writing, as well as a video competition among students.

In the Urdu essay category, Suma Chameli from the Urdu department secured the first position with her submission.

For English essay writing, over 12 essays were submitted, and Bibi Maryam claimed first position, while Khola Mashal secured second place, and Hifsa and Samreen attained the third position.

In the video competition, Hina Gul's video secured the first position, followed by Adan and Ayesha Malik in second place, and Maisra in third place.

As part of the solidarity activities, a special walk was organized, attracting participation from faculty members and students.

During the event, discussions centered around the alleged atrocities by the Indian government in Kashmir.

On this day, the Directorate of Public Relation and Publications released, for the first time in the history of Women University Swabi, a Tarana (poem) on eve of Kashmir Day, written by Dr. Naqeeb Jann and directed by Waseem Khattak.

The production was handled by Ilyas Khan, and the voice was provided by student Adan from the Urdu department. About this, Registrar Waqar Ahmad said that this is a positive sign that our university produced a song on February 5 on the day of Kashmir.

