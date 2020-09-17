Women University Swabi resumed on-campus classes after COVID-19

Women University Swabi (WUS) on Thursday resumed on-campus classes under strict compliance on COVID-19 and adopted defined Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

SAWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Women University Swabi (WUS) on Thursday resumed on-campus classes under strict compliance on COVID-19 and adopted defined Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Strict enforcement on COVID-19 SoPs have been ensured at the campus, said a press release received here.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi visited the classrooms and offices at the varsity and met with the students and faculty also.

She lauded the faculty and staff for ensuring the SoPs.

"We are passing through a tough time where the educational system is affected globally. Still we are leaving no stone unturned to resume the academic process," she sad.

The government has taken commendable steps for countering COVID-19, she said and added that it is the responsibility of every educational institution to ensure the SoPs in order to protect the students and staff as well.

She informed that our faculty was also educating students regarding the precautionary measures related to COVID-19.