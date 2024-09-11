Women University Swabi Students Showcase Artistic Talent
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A two-day exhibition was organized by the Department of Arts and Design at Women University Swabi, where students showcased their creative work to the public.
The exhibition aimed to provide students with a platform to highlight their artistic talents.
The special guest, Dr. Khalid Khan expressed his admiration for the students' work, particularly in the fields of Textile and Fashion Design. He stated that the administration has succeeded in the mission for which these departments were established, as the students' work is on par with any other institution in Punjab.
Dr. Khalid emphasized the need to promote these talented students at both national and international levels and assured that every effort would be made to support them.
Dr. Raisa Bano, the university registrar, also praised the students' work, expressing her surprise at the creativity of Swabi’s girls. She said it is remarkable that despite difficult circumstances, these students are producing such outstanding work. Dr. Raisa toured all the stalls and commended the efforts of the students.
The exhibition featured a variety of designs inspired by the region's rich cultural and historical heritage, blending traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attire with modern fashion trends. The attendees appreciated the students' creativity and hard work, making the event a resounding success and boosting the students' confidence.
