Women University Swabi To Hold First National Conference In Oct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Women University Swabi has announced it will hold a national conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences’ in October.
This landmark event marks a significant milestone in the university's history, aimed at fostering academic dialogue and research advancement.
Dr. Gulnaz Parveen, Head of the Science Faculty at Women University Swabi, has been appointed as the chief organizer of the conference.
Under her guidance, the organizing committee has been diligently preparing for this pioneering event.
The conference aims to bring together scholars, researchers, and experts across various disciplines to explore and discuss the latest developments in sciences and social sciences.
"We are pleased to announce that the abstract submission deadline for the conference is set for August 25th," remarked Dr. Gulnaz Parveen.
She added that the conference represents a significant step forward for Women University Swabi in promoting research excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.
For abstract submission guidelines and updates, interested participants are advised to visit the Women University Swabi official website and follow university communication channels.
The conference promises to be a pivotal forum for exploring cutting-edge developments in sciences and social sciences.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals15 seconds ago
-
36 more meters disconnected over gas theft18 seconds ago
-
July 5 darkest day in Pakistan's history: KP Governor21 seconds ago
-
One held for power theft29 seconds ago
-
Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur39 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to review Muharram arrangements10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to streamline development process in oil, gas producing districts10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city11 minutes ago
-
Lahore PHA to digitise revenue generation: DG11 minutes ago
-
Farmers sensitised about Kissan, livestock cards20 minutes ago
-
Entry test for Al-Khidmat’s ambitious youth IT education initiative tomorrow20 minutes ago
-
Groom killed in road accident20 minutes ago