Open Menu

Women University Swabi To Hold First National Conference In Oct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Women University Swabi to hold first national conference in Oct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Women University Swabi has announced it will hold a national conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences’ in October.

This landmark event marks a significant milestone in the university's history, aimed at fostering academic dialogue and research advancement.

Dr. Gulnaz Parveen, Head of the Science Faculty at Women University Swabi, has been appointed as the chief organizer of the conference.

Under her guidance, the organizing committee has been diligently preparing for this pioneering event.

The conference aims to bring together scholars, researchers, and experts across various disciplines to explore and discuss the latest developments in sciences and social sciences.

"We are pleased to announce that the abstract submission deadline for the conference is set for August 25th," remarked Dr. Gulnaz Parveen.

She added that the conference represents a significant step forward for Women University Swabi in promoting research excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.

For abstract submission guidelines and updates, interested participants are advised to visit the Women University Swabi official website and follow university communication channels.

The conference promises to be a pivotal forum for exploring cutting-edge developments in sciences and social sciences.

Related Topics

Visit Swabi August October Women Event

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

57 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 hour ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan