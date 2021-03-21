UrduPoint.com
Women University Swabi To Open Department Of Architecture

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Women University Swabi to open Department of Architecture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Women University Swabi in its Academic Council meeting decided to open the Department of Architecture and also to introduce degrees in BS Public Administration and BS in Commerce.

Academic Council also approved the courses to be recorded online at the Center for Online Learning said the spokesperson on Sunday.

The forum approved the establishment of Professional Development Center and approved the list of market driven and entrepreneurial courses for the empowerment of female youth of district Swabi.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that establishment of Department of Architecture will open new avenues for the female youth of the country as a very small number of females are in the architecture sector of the country.

She said this degree program will attract females from all over the province and make them empowered to open their own architecture firms, start their startups and entrepreneurial ventures.

"We have also initiated Center for Online Learning and in order to facilitate our students, we are starting the lecture recording of our courses in the first phase", she informed.

"We are establishing Professional Development Center and introducing market-driven and skill based courses which will help the youth to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the local community"The forum expressed deep concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 and decided to shift physical classes into hybrid and online mode from March 22 till March 31, 2021.

