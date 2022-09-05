Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Schools initiative, address women issues in flood hit areas

Women University Multan will assist the Punjab government in its initiative to launch Camp Schools in flood hit areas of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Women University Multan will assist the Punjab government in its initiative to launch Camp Schools in flood hit areas of south Punjab.

Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar, in a meeting with Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Uzma Quraishi, observed that the government had decided to establish temporary Camp Schools to continue the education process.

He said the Punjab government would work on an emergency basis to reconstruct and rehabilitate school buildings and immediate steps would be taken to restore education in the affected areas.

In DG Khan division, the buildings of 116 schools and two colleges were damaged due to the recent floods. The floods resulted in suspension of education in the area.

Dr Uzma Qureshi extended an offer of complete assistance in managing the education process in the Camp Schools.

Additional Chief Secretary observed that Punjab government would also provide compensation to the affectees. He said that flood had damaged infrastructure in 152 union councils in Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah. It also destroyed crops on 7 lakh acres, he added.

Dr Uzma assured the Additional Chief Secretary that Women University would continue to support relief work. She stated that the varsity had also collected funds for the affectees and would also assist the government in addressing the issues pertaining to women in the flood hit areas.