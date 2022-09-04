Women University to launch Pharm D classes soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Women University Multan will initiate Pharm D classes to facilitate girls to acquire higher education at doorstep.

According to the university spokeswoman, Anam Zahra, Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) inspection team visited Women University Multan on September 4, 2022 at Matital Campus.

The University has met all the requirements of the council. A formal presentation on the overview of University and Department of Pharmacy was given by the Chairman, Dr. Kanwal Rehman followed by physical examination of various facilities as per requirement of PCP.

The team inspected the library, books, building and other essential material for launching the classes.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi thanked the delegation for their important visit. She stated that different initiatives were being taken to improve quality education. All the subjects recommended by the Pharmacy Council would be taught in the varsity.

She hoped that launching Pharm D classes would also help materialize dreams of the parents of the girls.Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi, Registrar Dr Qammar Rubab, PD office, teaching heads, and faculty members of the department welcomed the delegation.