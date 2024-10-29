Open Menu

Women University VC Assumes Office

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Women University VC assumes office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen assumed charge of her new responsibilities as Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Registrar Dr. Sadia Asim, Controller of Examinations Rizwana Tanvir Randhawa, Treasurer Dr.

Nousheen Syed, along with Coordinators, Directors, and heads of various teaching and administrative departments, greeted the Vice Chancellor upon her arrival to the campus.

Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen brings with her an impressive legacy of academic leadership and a vision for fostering an environment that prioritizes academic excellence and women's empowerment.

