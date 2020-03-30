UrduPoint.com
Women University (WU) To Offer Online Classes Through Learning Management System (LMS)

Mon 30th March 2020

Women University (WU) to offer online classes through Learning Management System (LMS)

Women University (WU) on Monday decided to start online classes on Module Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate students for learning at home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Women University (WU) on Monday decided to start online classes on Module Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate students for learning at home.

All educational institutions are closed due to coronavirus and HEC has instructed all the universities to adopt online teaching and learning system.

Keeping in view the HEC directions, Women University , immediately started grouping online classes by creating a group on WhatsApp after which it has been decided to do regular LMS development keeping in view the future.

The system will be designed on a module LMS for which the responsibility was assigned to university system administrator and In charge of the IT department Muhammad Azam and its team.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi, wherein Prof. Farzana Akram, Registrar, Khurram Qureshi and Atif Waqas discussed and approved the principle of setting up the system.

Module LMS will be made functional to provide free online service to engage students as well as faculty for training and courses, a spokesperson for WU said.

