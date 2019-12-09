Women urged to actively participate in electoral process

Women should come forward and cast their votes to candidates of their choice for electing parliamentarians and strengthening the electoral process

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Women should come forward and cast their votes to candidates of their choice for electing parliamentarians and strengthening the electoral process.

This was stated by Principal Govt Post-graduate College Prof Masood Akhar while addressing a seminar in connection with National Voter Day at the district election commissioner office, here on Monday.

He said that both men and women could put the country on the path to progress when they worked shoulder-to-shoulder, adding that good leadership plays key role in running a state and it could only be elected by the power of vote.

Women constitute half of the country's population, he said and added that their vote was very important for their better future.

District Election Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammd Akram said that from 1970 to 2018 general elections, the ratio of women voters had gone down. He said that the seminar was aimed at sensitising masses about importance of casting vote, adding that differently abled people should also be encouraged to cast their votes.

He asked women to perform this national duty of casting votes to enhance the ratio of females in the electoral process, says an official release.