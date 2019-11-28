Women urged to adopt healthy lifestyle to avoid breast cancer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar have urged the women to examine themselves and adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid breast cancer.

The seminar was organized by Punjab University Academic Staff Association at Al Raazi Hall here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, wife of Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar said women must ensure self-examination of breast cancer so that it could be detected at an early stage.

She said if women would be healthy, they could be able to look after their families in a good way.

She said there was utmost need to create awareness about breast cancer among village women and provide them facilities.

Parveen Sarwar urged the participants to create awareness among their family members and friends so that they could cope with the fatal disease timely.

She said we must work for humanity and dedicate our time to serve mankind.

A keynote speaker, Dr Anisa Fatima on this occasion said women should give more attention to their health than makeup and dresses. She also performed self-examination test to detect breast cancer.

Prof Dr Umbreen Javed said women should dedicate five minutes for themselves a month to cope with the menace.

Dr Firdous-e-Barin said women must examine themselves for timely detection of breast cancer.

Later, Parveen Sarwar and Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad led an awareness walk against breast cancer from Al Raazi Hall to his office.