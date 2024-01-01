Open Menu

Women Urged To Learn Skills

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Women can become a useful part of society and earn a reasonable income from the comforts of their homes after learning skills.

This was stated by Sanatzar Manager Zahida Naz at a prize distribution ceremony held under the aegis of a welfare organization here on Monday. She said that vocational schools functioning in the private sector were also playing an important role in imparting skills to women and urged parents to impart vocational skills along with formal education to their daughters as it would help them in future.

Finance Secretary of the organization (Friends Youth Welfare Organisation), Shamim Akhtar, introducing the organization, said that so far more than 3500 girls had been imparted various handicraft skills. About 45,000 patients were treated in various departments including medical, dental, eye, lab and EPI center in the Amina Dispensary during the year-2023.

Principal Government MC Girls High school Nazimabad Rukhsana Saleem and president of the organization Amna Kashif also addressed the event. Later, certificates were distributed among women.

