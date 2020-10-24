Women urged to participate in decision making, advocacy forums for rights' protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said that our religion has given special status to women and they should participate in decision making and advocacy forums to protect their rights.

He was addressing a discussion organized by Zamong Juand (Our Lives), titled Women Jirga System in Merged Districts. The event among others was attended by Chairman Zamoog Juand, Wafa Wazir, Women Ombudsperson, Rakhshanda Zan and MPAs including Nisar Mohmand, Wilson Wazir, renowned poet, Abasin Yousafzai, Director Social Welfare, Habib Khan, tribal elders and civil society members.

The minister said that our religion has given special status to women and provincial government is also making incessant efforts to emancipate women keeping in view their position in social edifice.

He said record legislation has been introduced to address core issued of womenfolk and to make them useful part of the society. He said that participation of women in advocacy and decision making forum would pave way for their development and progress.

Provincial Minister also appreciated efforts of Zamoong Juand and said that their recommendation for women facilitation would be considered and shared with Chief Minister.