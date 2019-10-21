Women urged to play role in national development: Parveen Sarwar

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Wife of Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar Monday said that women were an integral part of the society and they must play their role for development of the country.

Addressing a conference here at GC Women University Faisalabad, she said Pakistan was passing through a difficult time, adding that previous rulers plundered national wealth with impunity.

However, the PTI government was taking revolutionary steps to overcome all crises and in this connection, the entire nation especially women should also play their role, she added.

She said the PTI government had set its priorities to provide quality education and healthcare facilities at doorsteps of people.

She said that anti-state elements wanted to destabilize the national economy through conspiracies, adding that younger generation especially females should come forward to foil their nefarious designs.

She also advised the university students to concentrate on study so that they could lead an honorable life after completion of education.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq also addressed the function while MNA Khurram Shehzad, MPA Firdous Rae and others were also present on the occasion.

