Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged women to play their due role in nation-building. Pakistan was going through difficult times due to political uncertainty and polarisation.

Addressing the standing committee on women entrepreneurs at the chamber office, President Nadeem Rauf said that 50 per cent of Pakistan's population belonged to women while their participation was miniature in the country.

"Female participation in all segments of life plays a vital role in uplifting socio-economic conditions of the country's people", he added.

He said that women had played a significant role throughout the country's history, whether it was in the domain of politics, social work, military, science, sports or space, they had made an indelible mark in promoting the country's soft image in the international arena and had contributed to the country's development.

Group leader and former President Sohail Altaf said that country's economy and political polarisation were concerns for the business community.

Sohail urged women being educationists, housewives, and mothers to play their crucial role in the nation-building and character building of the youth.

The meeting was attended by women representing different sectors, including textile, clothing, beautician, education and food.