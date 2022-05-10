UrduPoint.com

Women Urged To Take Part In Nation-building: RCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged women to play their due role in nation-building. Pakistan was going through difficult times due to political uncertainty and polarisation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged women to play their due role in nation-building. Pakistan was going through difficult times due to political uncertainty and polarisation.

Addressing the standing committee on women entrepreneurs at the chamber office, President Nadeem Rauf said that 50 per cent of Pakistan's population belonged to women while their participation was miniature in the country.

"Female participation in all segments of life plays a vital role in uplifting socio-economic conditions of the country's people", he added.

He said that women had played a significant role throughout the country's history, whether it was in the domain of politics, social work, military, science, sports or space, they had made an indelible mark in promoting the country's soft image in the international arena and had contributed to the country's development.

Group leader and former President Sohail Altaf said that country's economy and political polarisation were concerns for the business community.

Sohail urged women being educationists, housewives, and mothers to play their crucial role in the nation-building and character building of the youth.

The meeting was attended by women representing different sectors, including textile, clothing, beautician, education and food.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Business Education Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce Textile All Industry

Recent Stories

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emer ..

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emergency

12 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for strict border control, coordina ..

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordinated mechanism to curb smugglin ..

14 seconds ago
 Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax c ..

Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

16 seconds ago
 Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements of processions h ..

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

5 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.