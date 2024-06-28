Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A Women Vocational Training Center was inaugurated in Malakand by Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps North and district administration to ensure training in the field of tailoring, computer and English language training is being given in the training center.

In a three-month training programme, three female teachers will impart training to 90 local women at the training center.

The aim of the training center is to skill local women so that they can get employment in a dignified manner, a news release said.

The local women and people of the area thanked the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North for establishing the Women Vocational Training Center.