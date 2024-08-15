Open Menu

Women Volleyball Championship Concludes At Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Women volleyball championship concludes at Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The women volleyball championship concluded at Sports Gymnasium in which Government Girls High school Ahmed Nagar defeated Government College for Women Khanewal after a tough competition and won the title.

As per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and directives of the Punjab Sports board, the district sports department organized a women volleyball championship at Sports Gymnasium where the final match of the championship was played on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Syeda Sumbal Javed was the chief guest of the event where District Sports Officer Hafiz Khan and other concerned officers were also present.

The chief guest awarded prizes and trophy to the winner and runner up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Sumbal Javed said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paying special focus on promoting sports activities across the province and added that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari also making all possible efforts to promote healthy activities in the district.

She urged sports associations of the district to pay special focus on training of the players in order to enable them represent the country at international level.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Khanewal Muhammad Ali Women Event All Government

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan