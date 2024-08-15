Women volleyball championship concludes at Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The women volleyball championship concluded at Sports Gymnasium in which Government Girls High school Ahmed Nagar defeated Government College for Women Khanewal after a tough competition and won the title.

As per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and directives of the Punjab Sports board, the district sports department organized a women volleyball championship at Sports Gymnasium where the final match of the championship was played on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Syeda Sumbal Javed was the chief guest of the event where District Sports Officer Hafiz Khan and other concerned officers were also present.

The chief guest awarded prizes and trophy to the winner and runner up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Sumbal Javed said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paying special focus on promoting sports activities across the province and added that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari also making all possible efforts to promote healthy activities in the district.

She urged sports associations of the district to pay special focus on training of the players in order to enable them represent the country at international level.