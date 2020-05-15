UrduPoint.com
Women Volunteer Of 'Tiger Force' To Fulfill Responsibilities Entrusted Upon Them

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Women volunteer of 'Tiger Force' to fulfill responsibilities entrusted upon them

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Munaza Hassan has said that women volunteers of Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force was ready to fulfill any responsibility entrusted upon them by the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Munaza Hassan has said that women volunteers of Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force was ready to fulfill any responsibility entrusted upon them by the nation.

In a statement, she said that more than 19,000 women from across the country had signed up for the volunteer Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force to serve the nation during Coronavirus lockdown. She said that our women were proving that they stand shoulder to shoulder with men, adding that "we are proud on them".

She said that "We are indebted to all the brave nurses who are present at the frontlines despite all the risk of Coronavirus pandemic, adding that we would not have been able to fight COVID-19 without them.

The volunteers were assigned duties such as identifying deserving families, ration relief campaign, social guidance in hospitals, public places, data collection of labourers, enforcement of lockdown and any other task by the concerned district governments.

