Women Welfare Development Center (WWDC) starts new vocational courses for poor women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Women Welfare Development Center (WWDC) in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCER) Pakistan has started new vocational courses for deserving women.

According to an official, the said collaboration would help to empower underprivileged women to make them self-governing and economically strong.

He said that the courses including Beautician, Fashion Designing, Information Technology , textile designing and computer courses.

He further told that the deserving women would be given 3,000 monthly stipend to help them financially.

He said that deserving candidates can download courses's form online and last date for submission will be Aug 24.

Duration of courses will be 6 month and after that new courses would be announced, he sated.

He further said that "Every year WWDC imparts new courses to deserving women for making them economically sound to earn with dignity".

"WWDC was working since 1993 and has so far trained 20,000 women in various skills adding that the centre has also expanded its activities, she added.