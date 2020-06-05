'Women who serve the country are our precious assets': MPA

Member Provincial Assembly Shamim Aftab said on Friday that the youth of Tiger Force,who provide their services to the nation in difficult times of coronavirus, are the asset of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Shamim Aftab said on Friday that the youth of Tiger Force,who provide their services to the nation in difficult times of coronavirus, are the asset of the country.

She expressed these views while addressing a women Tiger force participants in ceremony held at Faisal Hall.On the occassion,Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joya,MPA Shamim Fatab, Incharge Girls guide, and a large number of women were present.

A ceremony was organized to to hand over the responsibilities to women Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Shamim said that the Tiger Force was working beyond politics under the patronage and support of the district administrationadding that the Force was actively playing its role in implementation of SOPs to prevent virus spread and providing relief to masses.

She added that women were equally committed by all means to serve nation.

Addressing the function, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joya said that more than 18,000 youths from Sargodha district were registered for the Corona Tiger Force,including a large number of women.

Later, MPA Shamim Fatab also distributed T-shirts and hats to the women Tiger Force.