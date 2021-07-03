Women will be provided equal opportunities under KJP: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Saturday said the Federal government was providing equal employment opportunities to women under its Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) to make them self-sufficient in the society.

In a tweet, he said the scope of program was extended to remote areas as the government has expedited payments process across the four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan.

The SAPM also shared a success story of an unemployed women of Gilgit-Baltistan Nor Bano, in his tweet, who started her dairy business after getting loan from Kamyab Jawan Program.

Dar urged the youth to prepare a feasibility plan for their business as government has allocated a huge amount for youth in the current budget 2021-22 to provide them financial assistance.